Desperate right-wingers accuse Tim Walz of being ‘anti-white’

Donald Trump’s campaign and the conservative movement have been grasping at straws trying to tar Kamala Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, since he joined her ticket this week.
They have revived previously debunked allegations downplaying Walz’s 24 years of military service. And Trump has said Walz would “unleash hell” on the U.S. and denounced his handling as governor of Minnesota of the 2020 social justice protests — a claim that’s undercut by recently unearthed audio in which Trump praised his handling of those protests.
So Republican influencers and media types are pushing another line of attack: claiming Walz secretly despises white people. Newsmax host Rob Schmitt, claiming to know Walz’s true motivations, said on Wednesday that Walz has been eager to “decimate the history of his own state to capitulate to a population of asylum-seekers in this country from Africa.”
“Tim Walz is the white guy with a white wife and white kids who hates white people,” Schmitt argued. “That’s who Tim Walz is. We all know a guy like that. He’s the left-wing cancer that we can’t seem to cure in this country. He is the embodiment of that.”