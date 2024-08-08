Opinion

Desperate right-wingers accuse Tim Walz of being ‘anti-white’

Republicans are trying their hardest to find a line of attack on Kamala Harris' running mate. Their latest? Accusing him — a white man — of hating white people.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.