Stacey Plaskett’s moment during the House speakership vote makes waves: ‘I have a voice!’

We’re just three days into 2025, and Stacey Plaskett has already filed a strong entry for this year’s “top truth-teller in Congress” award.
You may have missed her powerful moment from Friday’s House speakership vote if you’re not a C-SPAN junkie like me, but you ought to see it. The Democrat from the U.S. Virgin Islands made a parliamentary inquiry to ask the House parliamentarian to explain why the six nonvoting delegates from U.S. territories and the District of Columbia aren’t allowed to vote for speaker.
Plaskett said:
I note that the names of the representatives from the America Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia were not called, representing collectively 4 million Americans. Mr. Speaker, collectively the largest per capita of veterans in this country. I ask why they were not called.
The parliamentarian’s response was, in essence, “Them’s the rules.”
There was certainly no moral justification offered, so what Plaskett essentially did was give viewers and her colleagues a textbook lesson in American imperialism. And it was quite a sight to see her being booed by Republicans for doing so.
Plaskett continued: “This body and this nation has a territories and a colonies problem. What was supposed to be temporary has now, effectively, become permanent.
“We must do something about this problem, so that these 4 million Americans,” she said as her mic was cut off. Her mic briefly came back on just as she proclaimed, “But I have a voice!”