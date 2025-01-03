Opinion

Stacey Plaskett’s moment during the House speakership vote makes waves: ‘I have a voice!’

The U.S. Virgin Islands delegate’s powerful exchange with the House parliamentarian highlighted the plight of U.S. territories and the District of Columbia being denied equal representation.

Virgin Islands delegate protests at speaker vote: U.S. ‘has a territory and a colonies problem’ January 3, 2025 / 02:14
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.