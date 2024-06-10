Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Trump smooching Joe Arpaio was MAGA masculinity in a nutshell

"I don't kiss men, but I kissed him," Trump said after embracing disgraced former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

‘Ineffective’: Trump slams Biden’s border executive action at MAGA rally June 10, 2024 / 05:34
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.