Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Republicans appear to be seeking a massive crackdown on campus protests

The Guardian reported that it had obtained a video showing House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and AIPAC members discussing ways to punish colleges and universities over pro-Palestinian protests.

New poll reveals surprising student sentiments amid campus protests May 8, 2024 / 06:06
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.