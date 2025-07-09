ICE releases Iranian woman after top Republican asks Trump admin to take ‘a second look’

Mandonna “Donna” Kashanian, an Iranian woman who has lived in the United States for almost five decades, was gardening outside her New Orleans home last month when she was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. This week, she was released from ICE detention after the intervention of an unlikely figure: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Kashanian, whose husband and daughter are both American citizens, arrived in the U.S. in 1978 on a student visa. After that visa expired, she applied for asylum, citing fear of retribution in her home country due to her father’s work for the U.S.-backed shah, her husband told The Times-Picayune. That application was rejected, but federal authorities granted a “stay of removal,” allowing her to remain in the country as long as she checked in regularly with immigration authorities.

Kashanian “faithfully and fully complied with those terms” for decades, even checking in with immigration authorities while she was displaced by Hurricane Katrina, her attorney Ken Mayeaux told The Associated Press.

After she was detained by ICE, dozens of community members wrote letters of support, with some directly urging President Donald Trump to reconsider her case. But Kashanian’s attorney said it was Scalise’s intervention that was “absolutely crucial” to securing her release.