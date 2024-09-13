Patrick Mahomes’ silence on the presidential race speaks volumes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a star on the field, but when it comes to politics, he’s reducing himself to riding the bench. The NFL star says he doesn’t plan to endorse a presidential candidate in this year’s election.
“I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote, is to inform people to do their own research and then make their best decision for them and their family,” he told reporters Wednesday. “Every time I’m on this stage and I get asked these questions, I’m going to refer back to that, because I think that’s what makes America so great.”
If someone prominent is opposed to Donald Trump, I think it’s cowardly for them to not speak up about the authoritarian threat he represents, even though I’ve learned not to expect this from celebrities. Given his wife’s open support for Trump, it’s entirely possible that he’s pro-MAGA himself.
But it’s noteworthy that Mahomes is declining to weigh in at a time when the city he represents as an athlete and the people who live there have so much at stake — especially when it comes to the issue of police misconduct, which Mahomes has said he cares about.
Just a month ago, Missouri Republicans succeeded in passing a ballot measure that forces Kansas City to spend 25% of its general revenue on policing, up from 20%. And local officials have minimal influence over how that money is used.