Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Patrick Mahomes tears his ACL, and one of the NFL’s most dazzling dynasties gets put on ice

The Chiefs, who appeared in five of the past six Super Bowls and won three, might not be back for a long time.

Patrick Mahomes shares advice he got from Tom Brady after defeat September 28, 2022 / 00:59
By  Keith Reed

Keith Reed

Keith Reed is an award-winning journalist and a past senior editor at ESPN. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe, The Root, Vibe, Essence and elsewhere.