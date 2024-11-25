Opinion

Donald Trump Jr. wants to dominate your shopping cart. Here’s how.

Donald Trump Jr. isn’t planning to officially work in his father’s administration, but he has other plans to make money off of MAGA.

‘Unadulterated grift’: Professor blasts Trump guitar venture as having ‘no moral sense at all’ November 21, 2024 / 05:32
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.