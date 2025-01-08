Dana White is joining Meta’s board as the company’s MAGA makeover continues

Happy Tuesday! Here’s your Tuesday Tech Drop, my curated collection of the past week’s top stories from the intersection of technology and politics.
Meta’s MAGA makeover
Last week, I wrote about Meta’s promotion of Brett Kavanaugh associate Joel Kaplan to lead global policy, the latest in a series of corporate moves that have made the tech giant much more Republican-friendly in recent years. And Meta wasn’t done with its MAGA makeover to kick off the new year: The parent company of Facebook and Instagram has announced a host of disturbing new policies that include ending its fact-checking program — precisely as Meta welcomes more political content on its platforms — in favor of a system similar to Community Notes on X, which has become a hotbed of right-wing extremism and misinformation. Meta also will alter its content moderation procedures.
Several tech watchdog groups have condemned the fact-checking move. Meta also announced that Trump ally Dana White, the CEO of UFC, will be joining Meta’s board of directors. Seems like Meta is becoming an unmistakably pro-MAGA company, and we should all beware.
Siri spying
Apple has agreed to pay $95 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over allegations that the company had surreptitiously activated the Siri virtual assistant to record users’ conversations — and then shared the conversations with third parties. (The iPhone maker isn’t acknowledging any wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which must be approved by a judge.)
Biden admin punishes foreign powers
The Biden administration has sanctioned Russia and Iran over efforts by government-backed entities to meddle in the November election with hacking and AI-generated disinformation.
