Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Instagram is being used to sell bigoted ‘hate merch,’ study finds

A new study from the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that several popular Instagram accounts that collectively reach billions of users are hawking merchandise with racist and antisemitic imagery.

Is allowing hate speech online good business? January 8, 2025 / 10:10
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.