MAGA activist tied to Kari Lake ponders ‘lynching’ election official

Shelby Busch, a far-right activist and official in the Maricopa County GOP, earned laughs at a GOP event after publicly pondering lynching Maricopa County's Republican recorder, Stephen Richer.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.