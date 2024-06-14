Foiled ‘race war’ plot highlights the brewing extremism in Arizona

Growing up as a native Arizonan, my folks often spoke about how the state and its capital, Phoenix, were a microcosm of America.
“Phoenix is the future,” I was told.
Their point was that many of the cultural clashes that featured prominently in Arizona politics reflected the clashes taking place on the national level — immigration, climate change, housing, public vs. private education, school curricula and so on. It’s a point writer George Packer essentially made for The Atlantic in his recent article about Phoenix, aptly titled “The Most American City.”
I thought about Packer’s article and my parents’ outlook about Arizona on Wednesday, when federal officials announced they’d arrested Mark Prieto, a white man in Prescott, Arizona, who was allegedly plotting a mass shooting he believed would ignite a race war.
As NBC News reported:
An Arizona man planned a mass shooting targeting African Americans and other minorities at a rap concert in Atlanta in May, looking to incite a race war ahead of the presidential election, federal authorities said. Mark Adams Prieto was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges of firearms trafficking, transfer of a firearm for use in a hate crime and possession of an unregistered firearm. The indictment follows a monthslong investigation by the FBI that ended with his arrest last month, the Justice Department said. A spokesperson for the agency said Prieto is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service for transport from New Mexico to Arizona. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Virtually all of my coverage about Arizona politics reflects my belief that, to truly understand politics in the U.S., one need look no further than Arizona. And that certainly applies to the strain of violent extremism in the state, an increasingly disturbing trend that has many Arizonans sounding alarm bells heading into this year’s elections. Prescott, for example, where Prieto lived, and similarly remote areas of northern Arizona have long been known as breeding grounds for racist extremism.