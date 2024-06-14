Opinion

Foiled ‘race war’ plot highlights the brewing extremism in Arizona

Authorities claim to have foiled a mass shooting, intended to ignite a race war, that was allegedly being planned in a part of the state long known for violent extremism.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.