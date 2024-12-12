Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Ocasio-Cortez could win key seat on House Oversight Committee. Liberals should be elated.

The progressive Democrat officially launched her bid to become the ranking member of the powerful House panel last week.

Bombshell voter shift: AOC reveals why her own supporters picked Trump over Harris November 14, 2024 / 07:38
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.