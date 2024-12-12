Ocasio-Cortez could win key seat on House Oversight Committee. Liberals should be elated.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — the progressive icon whose political career began just six years ago — is vying to be the top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight Committee. Her possible win should be a welcome development for liberals.
The New York Democrat is a powerful messenger to young voters — and one whose political approach seems to have won the support of many Donald Trump voters in her district, which includes portions of the Bronx and Queens. As the committee’s ranking member, Ocasio-Cortez would be tasked with closely watching Trump’s incoming administration.
The jury is still out on whether she and the other relatively young Democrats attempting to win committee leadership roles will prevail. Politico reported Wednesday that Ocasio-Cortez has earned the support of the majority of Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, citing interviews with a dozen members and staffers. But, as the outlet noted, it’s the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee that decides whom to recommend to the full Democratic caucus.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is working to boost Ocasio-Cortez’s rival in the ranking member race, Rep. Gerry Connelly of Virginia, Punchbowl News reported Thursday. Both Connelly and Ocasio-Cortez have said they believe they have the votes to win. (Neither MSNBC nor NBC News has confirmed the reports from Politico and Punchbowl.)
But should Ocasio-Cortez prevail, there’s much for Democrats to be excited about. Strategically speaking, she’s laid out a vision for the role that could have broad appeal among the politically diverse Democratic coalition and beyond.