Trudeau calls Trump’s bluff

Are Trump’s annexation threats just a distraction?

We’ve seen this movie before. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly thrown out outrageous, headline-grabbing threats designed to consume the media’s attention — and ours. His latest targets? Greenland, the Panama Canal and most recently a financial annexation of Canada.

This week, I had the chance to speak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and our conversation got me thinking. Maybe, as my colleague Rachel Maddow has repeatedly warned us, Trump is yanking our chain.

Trudeau confirmed that, yes, Trump had indeed floated the idea of making Canada America’s “51st state” during their recent meeting at Mar-a-Lago. But what Trump didn’t share in his comments was Trudeau’s response: “Maybe there could be a trade for Vermont or California for certain parts.” According to Trudeau, that suggestion “made Trump decide it was not that funny anymore, and we moved on to a different conversation.”

But what really stood out from my conversation with Trudeau is that he’s not focused on Trump’s theatrics. Instead, he’s preparing for what might actually happen. As he put it, “The focus has to be not on something that he’s talking about that will not ever happen, but more on something that might well happen … like if he does choose to go forward with tariffs that raise the cost of just about everything for American citizens.”

This is the thing about Trump’s political playbook: It hasn’t changed. His grandiose, blustery statements often serve as a distraction. In this case, Trump’s expansionist rhetoric is helping mask the bigger threats — punitive tariffs, mass deportations or something else entirely — that are quietly taking shape in the background.

So, the next time you see a headline about Trump’s annexation fantasies, ask yourself: What might he be hoping to distract us from? And where should we actually be looking?

State legislature watch: Idaho moves to ban same-sex marriages

This week, Idaho reminded us that the battle for marriage equality isn’t over. A state House committee advanced a resolution urging the Supreme Court to overturn its 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

This week, Idaho reminded us that the battle for marriage equality isn't over. A state House committee advanced a resolution urging the Supreme Court to overturn its 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

The resolution, proposed by Republican Rep. Heather Scott, calls for a return to the "natural definition of marriage" — one man, one woman. The court's 2015 decision was just 5-4. And there are now three new conservative justices on the bench — two of whom have already mused about reconsidering Obergefell — marriage equality absolutely cannot be taken for granted.

Idaho's Democratic leaders called the resolution a "gimmick" aimed at energizing Republican primary voters, not addressing real issues. But the message is clear: Progress is never guaranteed. We can't afford to look away.

A story we're following: Trump Cabinet picks head to the Senate

If you thought this week was busy in Washington, just wait a few days. The Senate is about to start holding a series of confirmation hearings for major Trump Cabinet picks. Next week's hearings already feature a long list of key names, including Pete Hegseth, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Eat your Wheaties, people! It's gonna be a week.