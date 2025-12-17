Health care costs are a winning issue for Democrats. Four Republicans just proved that.

Welcome to “The Blueprint with Jen Psaki” newsletter. Each week, Jen dives into the key players, emerging issues and strategic movements shaping the future of the Democratic Party. Subscribe now to get her insights delivered straight to your inbox.
Signing the Petition
There should be no doubt after today’s news from Capitol Hill that the cost of health care is a winning issue for Democrats.
Four vulnerable House Republicans confirmed that on Wednesday morning, when they signed on to a discharge petition authored by Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries that would force a floor vote on extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.
This is the same legislative tactic that was used successfully to force a vote on the release of the Epstein files. In that case, a discharge petition that initially attracted just four Republican signatures ultimately passed on the House floor by a near-unanimous margin. Notably, the deadline to release the full Epstein files arrives in only two days.
While we shouldn’t expect similar results this time, the defections underscore both the political power of health care costs and the willingness of some Republicans to break with little Mike Johnson and the White House when their own political survival is at stake.
That calculation isn’t difficult. Almost three-fourths of the public supports extending the subsidies, and a majority of those who would be affected live in states Donald Trump won. Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina have the largest ACA enrollment shares.
That said, the path ahead is long. A discharge petition does not trigger an immediate vote. Once a petition reaches the required 218 signatures, backers must wait seven legislative days before it can be brought to the floor.
Even if the House passes the measure, the Senate would still need to act. The last attempt to extend the subsidies drew only 51 votes, meaning supporters would need to secure nine additional members to overcome the 60-vote threshold.
As a result, this almost certainly will not be resolved before the subsidies expire at the end of the year or before Congress adjourns later this week.
What’s more likely is a frantic January push, with a discharge petition vote large enough to pressure Senate Majority Leader John Thune to bring the issue to the floor despite resistance from the White House and even the speaker.
It sounds improbable until you remember that it’s exactly what happened with the Epstein files.