Trump exposes true allegiance, worrying U.S. NATO allies February 12, 2024 / 11:59

Zelenskyy, U.S. allies bristle at the prospect of Trump’s return

Democrats are feeling overwhelming anxiety about the possibility of Donald Trump's return to power. NATO and Ukrainian officials are feeling similar panic.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

