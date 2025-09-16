Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s call to execute mentally ill people was a mask-off moment

Last week, while discussing an August incident in which an unhoused and mentally ill man stabbed and killed a Ukrainian refugee on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade casually floated the idea that mentally ill homeless people should be executed if they refuse treatment for their illness. After the clip went viral over the weekend, he apologized Sunday — but it hardly made what he said any less disquieting.
According to The Associated Press, the man arrested in the killing had been previously diagnosed with schizophrenia, and his mother said she sought his involuntary psychiatric commitment this year after he became violent at home.
One of Kilmeade’s “Fox and Friends” co-hosts, Lawrence Jones, said during the discussion that mentally ill homeless people who refuse treatment should be “locked up.”
Then Kilmeade chimed in, “Or involuntary lethal injection, or something. Just kill ’em.”
Remarkably, Kilmeade’s colleagues did not appear fazed by his remark. In fact, co-host Ainsley Earhardt seemingly took his proposal seriously as she asked, “Yeah, Brian, why did it have to get to this point?”
Kilmeade replied, “I will say this, we’re not voting for the right people.”
After the video clip went viral over the weekend and elicited critical comments from left-leaning media figures and Democratic political figures, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Kilmeade issued an apology Sunday. He said that on Wednesday, “We were discussing the murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte and how to stop these kinds of attacks by homeless, mentally ill assailants, including institutionalizing or jailing such people so they cannot attack again.”