Will U.S. allies curtail intelligence sharing in Trump’s second term?

When Donald Trump sat down with reporters from Time magazine in late November, the president-elect faced a rather pointed question that he apparently wasn’t expecting: “Mr. President, some foreign officials have expressed concern about sharing intelligence with Tulsi Gabbard, given her positions in support of Russia and Syria. Would her confirmation be worth the price of some of our allies not sharing intelligence with us?”

“I’m surprised to hear it,” the Republican replied. He added that the former congresswoman — his highly controversial choice to serve as the next director of national intelligence — is “like, a really great American.”

That wasn’t an especially compelling response, but this was an instance in which the question was more newsworthy than the answer: Trump’s prospective DNI nominee is so problematic that U.S. allies abroad are reportedly rethinking their willingness to participate in intelligence-sharing strategies.

More than a month later, Shane Harris has an interesting new report in The Atlantic on Trump’s former DNI, Texas Republican John Ratcliff, whom the president-elect intends to nominate to lead the CIA. The piece added this tidbit:

Several foreign intelligence officials have recently told me that they are taking steps to limit how much sensitive intelligence they share with the Trump administration, for fear that it might be leaked or used for political ends.