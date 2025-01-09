Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Analysis

What it feels like watching your childhood neighborhood burn to the ground

Pacific Palisades really does look like a war zone right now. Or the apocalypse.

‘Unrecognizable’: Katy Tur details devastation in her hometown of LA from deadly wildfires January 8, 2025 / 10:28
By  Katy Tur
Katy Tur

Katy Tur

Katy Tur is an anchor on MSNBC and a correspondent for NBC News. She is the author of the New York Times best seller "Unbelievable," about her time covering Donald Trump during the 2016 election, for which she also won a Cronkite Award.