Gabbard telling Trump what he wants to hear is ‘real concern’: Ex-CIA officer December 13, 2024 / 04:51

Trump pressed on foreign fears about Tulsi Gabbard and sensitive secrets

Some foreign officials are reportedly concerned about sharing intelligence with Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's choice for director of national intelligence.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

