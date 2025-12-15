Opinion

Last-ditch and likely to fail: The House GOP is finally ready to act on health care

House Republicans are getting ready to vote on health care this week. Their proposal isn't likely to go anywhere.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., meets with reporters at the Capitol following a strategy session with House Republicans.J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo
By  Mychael Schnell  and  Kevin Frey

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.

Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey is a congressional reporter for MS NOW.