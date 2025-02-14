Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Highway robbery’: Musk, Trump yank $80 million in FEMA grants from NYC February 13, 2025 / 07:46

Trump and Musk pluck $80M in funding authorized by Congress from NYC’s bank account

The federal government took funds from the city's bank account and called it a “clawback” of taxpayer money. A lot of other people would call it stealing.

Feb. 14, 2025, 3:25 PM EST

By

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post