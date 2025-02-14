Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

These prosecutors just created a new blueprint for standing up to Trump

The Trump administration ordered the prosecution of New York Mayor Eric Adams to be dropped, so several assistant U.S. attorneys simply quit.

‘A monumental decision’: Federal prosecutor resigns after refusing to drop Adams charges February 14, 2025 / 11:36
By  Mimi Rocah

Mimi Rocah

Miriam E. Rocah is the former Westchester County (N.Y.) District Attorney, and former AUSA and Chief SDNY. 