Epstein bill drives wedge between Johnson, Thune November 20, 2025 / 07:03

House votes to prevent Senate Republicans from cashing in on faux scandal

Senate Republicans empowered themselves to file lucrative “Arctic Frost” lawsuits, but House Republicans voted unanimously to take that power away.

Nov. 20, 2025, 11:25 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

