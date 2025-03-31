White House fires line prosecutors, further destabilizing federal law enforcement

A few weeks ago, Donald Trump’s Justice Department gutted the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, shrinking the unit that oversees prosecutions of public officials accused of corruption from dozens of employees to roughly six. A week earlier, the president’s DOJ also removed at least three top national security officials, gutting the National Security Division.

One day earlier, the president’s Justice Department also ousted lawyers managing its pardon work and bankruptcy litigation, as well as the official overseeing the Office of Professional Responsibility, which handles internal ethics investigations.

Despite these steps, which helped destabilize federal law enforcement, Team Trump had not targeted career line prosecutors who oversee individual criminal cases — that is, until a few days ago. The New York Times reported:

Two longtime career prosecutors have been suddenly fired by the White House, in what current and former Justice Department officials called an unusual and alarming exercise of presidential power. In recent days, the prosecutors, in Los Angeles and Memphis, were dismissed abruptly, notified by a terse one-sentence email stating no reason for the move other than that it was on behalf of the president himself.

Asked about the firings, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Times, “The White House, in coordination with the Department of Justice, has dismissed more than 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies in the past few weeks.”

That’s true, but it’s not something to brag about.

Just so we’re all clear, when one presidential administration replaces another, it’s routine for a White House to replace U.S. attorneys with a new batch of prosecutors who oversee federal law enforcement offices. Barack Obama chose a slate of U.S. attorneys to replace George W. Bush’s prosecutors; Trump replaced Obama’s; Joe Biden replaced Trump’s; and so on.