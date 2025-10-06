Opinion

Ex-Justice officials: ‘It’s our duty to sound the alarm’

Scores of officials who have resigned or been forced out of the Justice Department this year are speaking out against its "destruction."

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks to reporters as President Donald Trump listens, in the briefing room of the White House, on June 27, 2025.Jacquelyn Martin / AP file
By  Ken Dilanian
Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for MS NOW.