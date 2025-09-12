Opinion

White House ramps up immigration operations in Chicago September 9, 2025 / 06:52

Trump announces plan to deploy forces to Memphis, claims it’s ‘deeply troubled’

The president would’ve “preferred” to send federal forces to Chicago, but after facing resistance, he’s settled on one of Tennessee’s largest cities.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

