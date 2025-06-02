Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump doubling steel tariffs to 50 percent on Wednesday June 2, 2025 / 07:56

On Congress and trade tariffs, Trump gives away the game about his power grab

On tariffs, the courts have directed Trump to work with a Congress led by his own party on a new law. By the president's own admission, he doesn’t want to.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post