Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 11.19.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* What a fiasco: “The grand jury that charged former FBI Director James Comey never saw the version of the indictment that interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan signed and that was delivered to the judge, the government acknowledged Wednesday in an extraordinary concession that could nullify the indictment.”

* In Ukraine: “An American delegation arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday to ‘discuss efforts to end the war’ as American efforts to revive peace negotiations appeared to gain momentum. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll was joined by Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George and other top Army officials, Col. Dave Butler said in a statement, hours after Ukrainian police said at least 25 people were killed in a heavy overnight Russian missile and drone attacks.”

* The latest reward for Trump’s friends in Riyadh: “President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have entered into a security agreement that will ease weapons transfers and elevate the relationship between the two countries. Under the agreement, Saudi Arabia would be designated a ‘major non-NATO ally,’ a formal relationship that deepens defense cooperation but does not include a security guarantee.”

* In the Middle East: “Israel launched an airstrike on a densely populated Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon late Tuesday, killing at least 13 people and wounding several others, according to Lebanese officials. It was one of the deadliest Israeli strikes in Lebanon since a cease-fire with Hezbollah went into effect about a year ago, ending a short but devastating war against the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.”

* Trump’s contempt for South Africa takes a dangerous turn: “Amid steep cuts to U.S. foreign assistance, the Trump administration is touting a new plan to provide a powerful HIV prevention drug to countries most affected by the disease in an ambitious push to end the spread of the virus that causes AIDS. But the program, which saw the first donated doses of lenacapavir delivered to Eswatini and Zambia last week, is already facing criticism from patient advocacy groups because the Trump administration refuses to provide the lifesaving antiretroviral medication free to South Africa, the country with the world’s largest HIV-positive population.”