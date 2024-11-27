Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.27.24: Tulsi Gabbard’s PACs draw scrutiny

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz having given up his seat, Donald Trump earlier this week publicly urged Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis to run. Hours later, Patronis resigned from his position and kicked off his candidacy.

* In related news, with Republican Rep. Michael Waltz giving up his seat to serve in Trump’s White House, the president-elect also said he’d support GOP state Sen. Randy Fine if he ran. Three days later, Fine launched his congressional campaign.