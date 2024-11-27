Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.27.24: Tulsi Gabbard’s PACs draw scrutiny

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* With former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz having given up his seat, Donald Trump earlier this week publicly urged Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis to run. Hours later, Patronis resigned from his position and kicked off his candidacy.
* In related news, with Republican Rep. Michael Waltz giving up his seat to serve in Trump’s White House, the president-elect also said he’d support GOP state Sen. Randy Fine if he ran. Three days later, Fine launched his congressional campaign.
* There are only three U.S. House races that haven’t yet been called, and one of the closest is in Iowa, where Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks appears to have a tiny advantage over her Democratic rival. This week, the GOP incumbent issued a fundraising appeal that accused Democrats of attempting to “steal the House Majority.” There is literally no evidence of Democrats trying to “steal” anything, and even if Miller-Meeks were to lose, Republicans would still have a majority in the House next year.