Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Someone is above the law’: Special counsel drops all Trump federal charges November 26, 2024 / 07:25

Trump’s radical plans for Jack Smith’s team get Republican backing

If Donald Trump fires prosecutors who worked with Jack Smith, the abuse apparently won’t generate much pushback from Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Nov. 27, 2024, 12:51 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post