Here’s the difference between a presidential pardon and commutation

UPDATE (June 13, 2024, 6:06 p.m. ET): President Joe Biden said Thursday that he won’t commute his son Hunter Biden’s sentence.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked Wednesday whether President Joe Biden will commute the impending sentence of his son Hunter, who was convicted of federal gun charges Tuesday. She said that she hadn’t spoken with the president about the subject since the verdict and noted that the sentencing hadn’t been scheduled yet.

I confess that I hadn’t considered the possibility of a Hunter Biden commutation to be an open question, as the president has said that he wouldn’t pardon his son. I had presumed that that covers any clemency — clemency being the umbrella term covering pardons, which are executive expressions of forgiveness that can restore certain rights, as well as commutations, which reduce sentences.

Perhaps the president’s prior remarks do cover both, as the average person is probably more familiar with the term “pardon” than “commutation,” and many people outside of the Trump-era clemency crony clown car don’t have much reason to know the difference, anyway. Again, Hunter Biden’s sentencing isn’t even scheduled yet. So to make the question ripe from a practical standpoint, he’d first need to face a prison term.

Play

But while we’re on the subject, it would be a potentially odd distinction to pre-emptively rule out a pardon but hold open the possibility of commutation. Not that that’s what’s happening here, and perhaps the president will clarify this in the wake of a rash of headlines saying he hasn’t ruled it out.