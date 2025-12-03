Trump’s AI czar cries foul over New York Times report on alleged self-dealing

Donald Trump’s artificial intelligence czar isn’t happy with The New York Times’ recent reporting on his apparent self-dealing and the uncomfortably cozy relationship he’s helped foster between the Trump administration and Big Tech elites.

David Sacks, like his business associates Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, is among a group of South Africa-linked tech billionaires currently wielding influence in right-wing American politics. Ahead of taking office this term, Trump named Sacks — an investor, part-time podcaster and supporter of Vice President JD Vance — his AI and cryptocurrency czar, a role Sacks touted for allowing him to continue working in Big Tech while steering White House policy.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a group that has reaped more rewards from the Trump administration’s policies this year than executives in the taxpayer-subsidized, increasingly deregulated AI industry. Sacks, as a key driver of the administration’s AI agenda, has played a major role in creating these conditions.

Over the weekend, the Times reported on financial documents that show Sacks’ investments include “at least 449 stakes in companies with ties to artificial intelligence that could be aided directly or indirectly by his policies.” The documents have not been independently reviewed by MS NOW.

A spokesperson for Sacks reportedly denied any conflict of interest to the Times, saying Sacks had complied with requirements for special government employees like himself and had sold some (but not all) of his stock in AI. A White House spokesperson also told the Times that Sacks had addressed potential conflicts.

The report also raised questions about certain waivers Sacks had allegedly received that allow him to work on policy matters and described his position as one of the most advantageous moonlighting roles in the federal government.

Calling the report a “hoax,” Sacks announced he’d hired a legal team and had written to the Times to “abandon its article,” saying they considered its reporting based on “a willful misunderstanding” of his role.

The Times issued a statement Monday saying it remains “confident in our reporting on Mr. Sacks, an important and influential member of the administration.”