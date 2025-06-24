Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 6.24.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* A fragile ceasefire: “Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz told U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth today that ‘Israel will respect the ceasefire — as long as the other side does.’”

* The fact that these agents were called away from their duties in the first place is itself important: “The FBI is reassigning some agents who focus on national security — and who had been pulled from their duties to work on immigration cases — back to their old jobs, out of concern over potential Iran-related threats, four people with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC News.”

* It’s hard not to wonder if this news had anything to do with this news: “The Trump administration on Tuesday postponed classified briefings for members of Congress on the recent U.S. strikes against Iran, fueling outrage among Democrats that President Trump has yet to share key details of the operation with the legislative branch.”

* Also on Capitol Hill, seniority suffered a major setback to youth: “Democrats on Tuesday elected Rep. Robert Garcia of California as their leader on the House Oversight Committee, installing a fresh, young face in one of the party’s key roles to take on President Donald Trump. It marks a rapid ascent for Garcia, 47, in only his second term in Congress.”