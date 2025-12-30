Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 12.30.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* These exercises sent an unsubtle message to international audiences: “China fired rockets, massed assault ships and flew bombers around Taiwan on Tuesday, simulating a military blockade in an apparent warning to the United States against supporting the Beijing-claimed island. The second day of the large-scale war games, called ‘Justice Mission 2025,’ saw the Chinese military encircle Taiwan in its biggest such exercise in eight months.”

* The 30th such boat strike: “The U.S. military said Monday that it had conducted another strike against a boat accused of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two people. The strike, which was announced by U.S. Southern Command on social media, has brought the total number of known boat strikes to 30 and the number of people killed at least 107 since early September, according to numbers announced by the Trump administration.”

* The pipe bomb case: “The Virginia man accused of planting pipe bombs at the nation’s capital on Jan. 5, 2021, is requesting a conditional release from jail as his attorney cites his autism diagnosis.”