Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, has died at age 35

Tatiana Schlossberg, an environmental journalist, author and granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy, died Tuesday after a battle with an aggressive form of blood cancer. She was 35.
The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced her death in a post on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of Schlossberg smiling while on a reporting trip off the coast of Santa Barbara in 2022.
“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning,” the post said. “She will always be in our hearts.”
The post was signed by her parents, Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg; her husband, George Moran; her two young children, Edwin and Josephine Moran; her brother, Jack Schlossberg; sister Rose Schlossberg; and sister-in-law Rory.
Schlossberg announced she had received a terminal acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis immediately after the birth of her daughter in a New Yorker essay titled “A Battle With My Blood” on Nov. 22. The essay later appeared in the Dec. 8 print edition of the magazine under a different title, “A Further Shore.”
In the essay, Schlossberg provides a deeply personal account of her harrowing battle with terminal blood cancer. Just after turning 34, Schlossberg gave birth to her daughter, Josephine, in New York. She already had a 2-year-old son, Edwin, who was on his way to the hospital to meet his new baby sister when Schlossberg’s doctor noticed her white-blood-cell count looked strange.
“I did not — could not — believe that they were talking about me,” Schlossberg wrote in the essay. “I had a son whom I loved more than anything and a newborn I needed to take care of. This could not possibly be my life.”
Her moving account of confronting the reality of death as a new mother came while her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., slashed funding for the National Institutes of Health, upending potentially life-saving clinical cancer trials.
“As I spent more and more of my life under the care of doctors, nurses, and researchers striving to improve the lives of others, I watched as Bobby cut nearly half a billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines,” Schlossberg wrote.
Schlossberg had a distinguished career as an environmental journalist. She covered science and climate for The New York Times and freelanced for The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Vanity Fair, The Boston Globe, Bloomberg and Yale Environment 360.
Before graduating from Yale University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in history, Schlossberg was the editor-in-chief of The Yale Herald. She later attended the University of Oxford where she earned a master’s degree in history.