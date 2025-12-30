Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, has died at age 35

Tatiana Schlossberg died of acute myeloid leukemia a little more than a month after she revealed her diagnosis in a New Yorker article titled “A Battle With My Blood.”

Tatiana Schlossberg speaks at a podium.
Tatiana Schlossberg addresses an audience at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Oct. 29, 2023.Steven Senne / AP Photo
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.