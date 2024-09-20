Why Trump’s pitch on credit card rates should not be taken seriously

Donald Trump managed to roll out a new idea this week, announcing that he wants to impose a temporary 10% cap on credit card interest rates. The former president made the declaration at a rally, and his audience seemed quite impressed with the proposal, which the Republican characterized as a sure thing.

Donald Trump is so desperate he is proposing capping credit card interest rates at 10%. This is total BS. 1. He has no power to do it. 2. It is a price cap which he says he doesn’t like. 3. If he means it why didn’t he do it during the pandemic. 4. He will back away from this so… pic.twitter.com/p1tJzf3W4m — Jim Boyle (@JimGBoyle) September 19, 2024

It prompted The Wall Street Journal to publish an analysis of the candidate’s pitch, describing the proposal as a long shot.

Borrowers in lower- and middle-income households who carry balances would benefit the most from caps on credit-card charges. But they would also be the first ones banks would stop lending to if Trump’s cap were passed, said David Robertson, publisher of the Nilson Report, an industry publication. “Wall Street banks would say, how much further risk do I want to bring on given the fact that my revenue is shrinking?” Robertson said. “That’s where the rubber meets the road.” Banks might also impose other fees to make up for the lost revenue, he said.

There’s nothing wrong with this analysis, and I completely understand why the WSJ published an article about Trump’s idea. He is, after all, a major-party presidential nominee who might very well be back in the White House in January.

But it’s also worth taking a moment to emphasize a key point: Trump’s policies aren’t actual policies. There’s no point in taking these ideas seriously, because Trump doesn’t take them seriously.

On the contrary, we’ve reached a point in the presidential race in which the Republican, frustrated by his standing in the polls, fearing a possible defeat and feeling increasingly desperate, is starting to blurt out all kinds of ideas without vetting or forethought.