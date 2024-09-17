Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Senate fails to advance bill on IVF protections September 17, 2024 / 02:24

Senate Republicans reject bill to protect IVF access (yes, again)

For the fourth time this year, Senate Republicans rejected legislation to protect in vitro fertilization — even as party leaders claim to support IVF.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post