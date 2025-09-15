Why Trump’s math fail on the deadly boat strike was more than just an embarrassing flub

In the spring, after U.S. officials seized a series of fentanyl shipments headed for the United States, Attorney General Pam Bondi didn’t just boast about the accomplishment — she also tried to credit Donald Trump in an unfortunate way.

Thanks to the president, Bondi said, recent fentanyl seizures would save “258 million lives.” Given that the current U.S. population is over 340 million people, the attorney general apparently wanted people to believe that fentanyl-laced pills had been poised to kill roughly three-quarters of the American population, which didn’t make a lot of sense.

This came to mind over the weekend because Bondi apparently isn’t the only one who’s struggling with drug-related math. HuffPost reported:

President Donald Trump on Sunday tried to justify the fatal U.S. strike on a Venezuelan boat by claiming that 300 million people, presumably Americans, died from drugs last year. He was off by almost 300 million.

During a brief Q&A, a reporter noted that the president of Venezuela has argued that the U.S. military strike on a Venezuelan boat was “illegal.” Trump replied, “What’s illegal are the drugs that were on the boat, and the drugs that are being sent into our country, and the fact that 300 million people died last year from drugs. That’s what’s illegal.”

Reporter: The president of Venezuela called the strike on the boat illegalTrump: What’s illegal is the fact that 300 million people died last year from drugs — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-09-15T01:00:10.373Z

So, a few things.

First, the actual number of people who died in the U.S. from drug overdoses last year was roughly 75,000. That total is a tragedy, and officials have a responsibility to take steps to reduce avoidable fatalities — but the gap between 75,000 and 300 million is enormous.

Second, I realize that Trump’s approach to statistics and arithmetic has been a mess for many years, but it really ought to occur to him that such an exaggeration sounds absurd, since illicit drugs did not kill nearly 90% of the U.S. population in 2024. (Bill Lueders recently wrote for The Bulwark, “Whatever the claim, the president has the numbers to prove it, even if he has to make them up.”)

But let’s not overlook a substantive element to the underlying point: The president still can’t defend the legality of the military strike he approved.