Why Pam Bondi can’t deliver what MAGA demands

During Donald Trump’s first term as president, no fewer than eight people served as attorney general. Nearly all of them disappointed him in one way or another, usually because they and Trump disagreed over ideas such as “following the law” or “not taking orders from the president.” In 2018, Trump famously whined “I don’t have an attorney general” after Jeff Sessions recused himself from an investigation into Russia’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 election, rather than quash it on Trump’s behalf.
So for his second term, Trump knew what he wanted at the Justice Department: a committed loyalist who would turn the department into his personal law firm and defend him in public with a fervor bordering on the comical.
Pam Bondi checked both boxes. So why is she struggling?
It turns out that what Trump thinks he wants and what’s good for his presidency aren’t always the same thing. Even the smartest and most competent attorney general would struggle working for a corrupt president determined to dismantle democracy and supported by a fractious cult of conspiracy theorists. Pam Bondi is neither of those.
The only area Bondi stands out is in lavishing Trump with praise so over the top that it would make a North Korean government spokesperson blush. In May, for instance, Bondi claimed that through fentanyl seizures, Trump has “saved — are you ready for this, media? — 258 million lives.” You heard that right: had it not been for the president’s visionary leadership, 3 out of every 4 Americans would be dead. What a relief.
Her main job, however, is doing guest spots on Fox News. A recent New York Times article on Stephen Miller’s influence in crafting and implementing policy in the Trump administration reported that Bondi “is so focused on preparing for and appearing on Fox News that she has essentially ceded control of the Department of Justice to Mr. Miller.”
And that was before the Jeffrey Epstein story blew up in her face.