Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘This is sick’: Nicolle Wallace reacts to another Trump attack on female reporter December 8, 2025 / 09:38

Lashing out at women in media, Trump can’t seem to help himself

In a trend that seems to be getting worse, the president is struggling to treat women who cover the White House with any modicum of respect or professionalism.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post