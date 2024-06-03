After Trump’s conviction, will any Republicans ask him to quit?

It would be a slight overstatement to suggest the Republican Party spoke entirely with one voice in response to Donald Trump’s felony conviction. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, for example, said the jury’s verdict deserves to be “respected.” Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the same thing.

Former Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, meanwhile, urged his party to replace Trump on the 2024 ticket, a sentiment that was echoed by former White House National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Readers might’ve noticed the one common thread tying these four GOP voices together: Not one of these men is currently in office. Are there any current Republican officeholders willing to say anything similar?

The answer is no, though as The Hill noted, Sen. Lisa Murkowski came relatively close.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) expressed frustration Friday over what she called the “distractions” of former President Trump’s legal dramas and declared “a Republican nominee without this baggage would have a clear path to victory.”

The Alaska Republican — who has made no secret of her disdain for Trump, and who recently criticized her GOP colleagues who made the trek to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse to show their support for the defendant — didn’t come right out and say that Trump shouldn’t be the GOP nominee. She instead framed it as a preferred alternative in a hypothetical scenario: Murkowski apparently thinks a different Republican would find it easier to prevail in the general election.

Still, the Alaskan’s reaction stood out as notable, precisely because it was different from her colleagues’.