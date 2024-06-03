Opinion

‘Dangerous statement’: Trump warns of ‘breaking point’ for the public if he’s imprisoned June 3, 2024 / 08:15

Trump makes unsettling ‘breaking point’ reference ahead of sentencing

Adding to an unsettling pattern, Trump said he thinks there would be a “breaking point” for the public if he's sentenced to house arrest or imprisonment.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor.

