Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Maddow finds Trump’s new hiding place for screw-ups: ambassadorships August 26, 2025 / 05:03

Why Trump’s choice to serve as U.S. ambassador to India is such a problem

The White House needed a U.S. ambassador to India. Sergio Gor, Team Trump’s personnel director, might not have been the best choice.

Aug. 26, 2025, 12:09 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post