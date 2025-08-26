Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News Analysis

Trump can legally send National Guard to other cities, say retired military

But how he does it could expose the administration to legal challenges.

Trump Increases Federal Law Enforcement Presence, Deploys National Guard In Nation's Capital
Members of the National Guard stand outside Union Station on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images
By  Laura Barron-Lopez

Laura Barron-Lopez

Laura Barrón-López covers the White House for MS NOW.