Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘How far is this going to go?’: Trump and border czar already cracking down on immigration January 22, 2025 / 11:39

Trump’s border czar ups the ante against Ocasio-Cortez, seeks DOJ investigation

By all appearances, Tom Homan sure does sound worried about the New York Democrat educating the public about Civil Liberties 101.

Feb. 18, 2025, 8:56 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post