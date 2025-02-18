Trump’s border czar ups the ante against Ocasio-Cortez, seeks DOJ investigation

At face value, there was nothing especially controversial about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez holding an online “know your rights” seminar for her constituents. The New York Democrat represents a district with a sizable immigrant population; the Trump administration is targeting the city as part of its plans for mass deportations; there have been accounts of legal U.S. residents getting caught up in enforcement actions; and it stood to reason that the congresswoman would want to remind people of their rights under the law.

Tom Homan, Donald Trump’s controversial “border czar,” was nevertheless displeased. Indeed, as my MSNBC colleague Ja’han Jones noted last week, the man responsible for coordinating the White House’s deportation agenda, turned to Fox News to deliver a veiled threat.

Pointing specifically to the “know your rights” webinar, Homan told viewers, “Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts? If so, what are we gonna do about it? Is she crossing the line? So, I’m working with the Department of Justice and finding out. Where is that line that they cross? So, maybe AOC’s gonna be in trouble now.”

Three days later, he appeared on CNN and echoed the point, suggesting it might be illegal for a congresswoman to inform members of the public about their constitutional rights. The day after that, Homan returned to Fox News and said he’s already been in communication with the Justice Department about Ocasio-Cortez.

For good measure, the White House’s border czar made yet another Fox News appearance hours later, telling Sean Hannity, “We’re looking for that clear direction so we can start taking action on people that want to evade — who want to help educate these people to evade ICE.”

for the second time today, Tom Homan is on Fox News confirming that he asked the DOJ to investigate AOC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-18T02:42:21.572Z