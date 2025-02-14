Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

AOC brushes off Tom Homan’s warning about ‘trouble’ over her immigration rights webinar

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently held a session to inform her New York constituents of their civil rights, and Trump’s “border czar” is complaining to the Justice Department.

‘Heartbreaking and cruel’: Advocate reacts to Homan saying family detention is ‘on the table’ December 27, 2024 / 06:02
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.