Trump and the GOP have boxed themselves into a corner

A government shutdown deadline looms, but Democrats don’t have any reason to play nice with House Speaker Mike Johnson and his caucus.

Dems vs. Trump: Party members float government shutdown to negotiate with admin February 10, 2025 / 09:32
By  Michael A. Cohen
Michael A. Cohen is a political writer and a fellow with the Eurasia Group Foundation.