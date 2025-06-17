In the wake of the shootings in Minnesota, Trump refuses to call Gov. Tim Walz

In the wake of Saturday’s shootings in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz has heard from current American leaders (Vice President JD Vance), former American leaders (Joe Biden) and even a foreign leader (Ontario Premier Doug Ford).

The Democratic governor has not, however, heard from his own country’s incumbent president.

Shortly after the suspected gunman was apprehended, Donald Trump was asked whether he was prepared to reach out to Walz in the wake of the slayings. “Well, it’s a terrible thing,” the president told ABC News before quickly adding, “I think he’s a terrible governor. I think he’s a grossly incompetent person. But I may, I may call him, I may call other people, too.”

Evidently, the Republican has made up his mind. NBC News reported:

Days after a Minnesota state lawmaker was killed and another injured in a ‘politically motivated assassination,’ President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would not call the state’s governor, eschewing a traditional presidential response to tragedies.

“Why would I call him? I could call and say, ‘Hi, how you doing?’ The guy doesn’t have a clue,” Trump said, referring to Walz. “He’s a mess. So I could be nice and call, but why waste time?”

The Republican added, “I think the governor of Minnesota is so whacked out, I’m not calling him.”

Take a moment to imagine what the reaction would be a left-wing gunman murdered a Republican state legislator and her spouse, and a Democratic president not only refused to call the state’s governor, but also decided to publicly condemn that governor in ugly and personal terms.

It would probably generate a reasonable conversation, not only about the president’s shattered moral compass, but also about whether the president had lost control of his faculties.