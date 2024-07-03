Opinion

Only one person can reset the narrative about Joe Biden

After the debate, the American people are wrestling with some hard questions. Only Biden can provide them with the answers.

By  David Jolly

David Jolly

David Jolly, an MSNBC political contributor, represented Florida's 13th Congressional District as a Republican in the House from 2014 to 2017. He is the chairman of the Serve America Movement. Jolly left the Republican Party in 2018. 

