Only one person can reset the narrative about Joe Biden

President Joe Biden lost ground at the debate, but he risks losing the race due to the way his team has handled things since. There’s a sense of permanence setting in, and that’s the last thing that any candidate wants. The reason the last week has been so bad for the Biden campaign is because it’s not acknowledging reality.

The American people are wrestling with a few very hard questions.

The American people are wrestling with a few very hard questions. First, can Biden be president today? The answer is yes. Look at his record, look at how he’s performing, look at what he has delivered at home and on the world stage.

Second, can he be president for the next four years? The Biden camp’s most powerful line of the last week came from Biden himself. He said he wouldn’t ask for the American people’s support if he knew he couldn’t do the job for the next four years. He said, “Trust me, I can do this.” Those are powerful words.

The third question is: Can he win? And that’s what you see the Beltway pundits and Democrats wrestling with now.